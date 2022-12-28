Kansas vs. Arkansas picks and best bets for Liberty Bowl

The Kansas Jayhawks have to be thrilled to be in a bowl game for the first time since 2008 and while the Arkansas Razorbacks enter this matchup with the same 6-6 record, they were probably expecting more. The two will meet up in the Liberty Bowl from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, December 28th at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arkansas -3

Total: 69

Moneyline: Arkansas -145, Kansas +125

Key players that have opted out, injuries for Liberty Bowl

Kansas

K Jacob Borcila - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL James Livingston - Out (foot)

TE Will Huggins - Out (undisclosed)

RB Daniel Hishaw Jr. - Out (lower body)

S Jayson Gilliom - Out (undisclosed)

WR Steven McBride - Out (transfer)

DB Jarrett Paul - Out (transfer)

Arkansas

QB Cade Renfro - Out (knee)

DB Jalen Catalon - Out (shoulder)

DB Myles Slusher - Out (transfer)

QB Malik Hornsby - Out (transfer)

DB Chase Lowery - Out (transfer)

LB Drew Sanders - Out (transfer)

TE Trey Knox - Out (transfer)

WR Ketron Jackson - Out (transfer)

C Ricky Stromberg - Out (opt out)

LB Bumper Pool - Out (opt out)

DL Isaiah Nichols - Out (transfer)

WR Jason Haselwood (opt-out)

Weather

Partly cloudy. High of 52 degrees. 10-15 MPH winds.

The Pick: Over 69

This game will feature two terrible defenses, and the scoreboard operator should be busy. Kansas ranks 113th defensively in yards per play (6.1), and Arkansas is even worse at 121st (6.3). Jalon Daniels is back healthy for the Jayhawks, and KJ Jefferson announced he will return to the Razorbacks, so there’s a great chance this game reaches 70.