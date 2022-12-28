North Carolina vs. Oregon picks and best bets for Holiday Bowl

The winner of Wednesday night’s Holiday Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and North Carolina Tar Heels will head into the offseason off a double-digit win season. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -13

Total: 75

Moneyline: Oregon -500, North Carolina +400

Key players that have opted out, injuries for Holiday Bowl

North Carolina

RB Caleb Hood - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Noah Taylor - Out (lower body)

LB Sebastian Cheeks - Out (shoulder)

WR Tylee Craft - Out (illness)

RB British Brooks - Out (lower body)

DL Keeshawn Silver - Out (transfer)

WR Josh Downs - Out (opt out)

DB Storm Duck - Out (transfer)

RB Devon Lawrence - Out (transfer)

QB Jacoby Criswell - Out (transfer)

LB Raneiria Dillworth - Out (transfer)

CB Tony Grimes - Out (transfer)

S Cam’Ron Kelly - Out (transfer)

Oregon

CB Christian Gonzalez - Out (opt out)

DE DJ Johnson - Out (opt out)

WR Dont’e Thornton - Out (transfer)

LB Justin Flowe - Out (transfer)

QB Jay Butterfield - Out (transfer)

WR Seven McGee - Out (transfer)

LB Jackson LaDuke - Out (transfer)

LB Byron Cardwell - Out (transfer)

LB Adrian Jackson - Out (transfer)

DE Bradyn Swinson - Out (transfer)

RB Sean Dollars - Out (transfer)

RB Byron Cardwell - Out (transfer)

Weather

55 degrees, partly cloudy. 5 MPH winds. 5% chance of rain.

The Pick: Over 75

Cheer for points on Wednesday night because there’s going to be a ton of them. Both starting quarterbacks plan to return in 2023, and the Ducks rank fifth in yards per play (6.9) this season. Both defenses rank outside the top 100 in yards per play, and this doesn’t feel like the time either D will get is act together.