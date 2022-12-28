Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss picks and best bets for Texas Bowl

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Ole Miss Rebels will finish up a four-game bowl slate on Wednesday, December 28th from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas in the Texas Bowl. Ole Miss won eight of its first nine games but lost three in a row to close out the regular season, Meanwhile, Texas Tech dealt with plenty of injuries at the quarterback position this season but qualified for a bowl game in the first year of the Joey McGuire era.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -3.5

Total: 71

Moneyline: Ole Miss -170, Texas Tech +145

Key players that have opted out, injuries for Texas Bowl

Texas Tech

QB Behren Morton - Questionable (ankle)

TE Mason Tharp - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Tyree Wilson - Out (foot)

LB Bryce Robinson - Out (leg)

LB Bryce Ramirez - Out (leg)

OL Cole Spencer - Out (knee)

S Reggie Pearson - Out (transfer)

QB Donovan Smith - Out (transfer)

Ole Miss

K Caden Costa - Questionable (suspension)

TE Michael Trigg - Out (collarbone)

DE Demon Clowney - Out (transfer)

CB Miles Battle - Out (transfer)

Weather

Dome

The Pick: Ole Miss -3.5

Part of the reason the Rebels faded down the stretch may have had to do with the rumors surrounding head coach Lane Kiffin potentially being an option to take the Auburn Tigers job. That is no longer a distraction the team needs to worry about, so the Rebels should be focused and ready to put together a strong performance in the bowl game.