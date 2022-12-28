Picks, predictions for No. 7 Tennessee vs. Mississippi on Wednesday, December 28

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers will face the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday, Dec. 28 as conference play begins. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. ET in Oxford, Mississippi, and the game will air on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi odds

Spread: Tennessee -7.5

Over/Under: 128.5



Tennessee (10-2) recovered from its second loss of the season last week with a big win over Austin Peay last Wednesday, crushing the Governors by nearly 40 points. The Vols have had a banner year thus far, with wins over Kansas and Maryland as season highlights before SEC play began. Led by Santiago Vescovi and Olivier Nkamhoua with 11.8 points per game, the Vols’ real strength comes on the defensive side of the ball.

The Rebels (8-4) are coming off a shocking one-point loss to North Alabama last week. It marked their fourth loss of a season that has seen them struggle to carry any real momentum from one game to the next. Ole Miss is led by guard Matthew Murrell with 15.6 points per game. He is the only member of the team averaging in the double digits in scoring.

The Pick: Tennessee -7.5

Ole Miss just hasn’t quite been able to figure things out quite yet this season, while the Vols are shaping up to be an SEC powerhouse in what will certainly turn out to be a top conference in the sport. With Tennessee’s defensive prowess shutting down an already low-scoring Ole Miss offense, this spread shouldn’t be too difficult to cover.