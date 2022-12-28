Picks, predictions for Villanova vs. No. 2 UConn on Wednesday, December 28

The Villanova Wildcats will take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies on Wednesday, December 28 as Big East play begins. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Villanova vs. UConn odds

Spread: UConn -12

Over/Under: 136.5



The second-ranked UConn Huskies (13-0) remain undefeated following a win over Georgetown last week. At 13-0, UConn enters Big East conference play. Ranked sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency and fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, the Huskies are led by Adama Sanogo, who is putting up 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

On the other side, the blue-blood Wildcats (7-5) are bringing a highly-ranked offense to the court, but they’ve struggled on defense this season. They’re fresh off a win over St. John’s, but have fallen to Temple, Portland, and Iowa State, among others. Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels lead Nova in scoring.

The Pick: Villanova +12

This is a pretty big spread for the Huskies to cover — they didn’t even beat Georgetown by 13 last week, and the Hoyas are no Villanova. The Wildcats have had their ups and downs, but they’re on a hot streak at the moment with five wins in a row since the start of December, and while I’m not sure that they can beat UConn, this high-powered Nova offense should at least be able to keep it within the spread.