Picks, predictions for No. 19 Kentucky vs. Missouri on December 28

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Missouri Tigers as SEC play begins on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET in Columbia, MO, and the game will air on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kentucky vs. Missouri odds

Spread: Kentucky -3.5

Over/Under: 150



Kentucky (8-3) recently trounced Florida A&M after a loss against UCLA. The Wildcats rank in the top 20 in both rebounds and assists, and are anchored by forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who is putting up 15 points and 13 rebounds per game on his own.

Mizzou (11-1) remains unranked despite a one-loss season and a huge win over Illinois last week. Their only loss is to Kansas, and their strength of schedule has been fairly easy leading up to conference play. The win over the Illini should give them some good momentum as they take on the ranked Wildcats. The Tigers are led by D’Moi Hodge, one of five players who are averaging in the double digits on the scoreboard.

The Pick: Missouri +3.5

Illinois was Mizzou’s first test of the season, and they passed with flying colors. This Kentucky matchup is a way for them to prove themselves on the national stage, and the Tigers’ fourth-ranked scoring offense has their work cut out for them. Kentucky has struggled in every real challenge they’ve faced this season, and this counts among them.