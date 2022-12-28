 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, predictions for Florida vs. No. 20 Auburn on Wednesday, December 28

Florida opens up SEC play on the road as they face Auburn on Wednesday night.

By pete.hernandez
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers reacts during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 21, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The No. 20 Auburn Tigers play host to the Florida Gators in an SEC matchup on Wednesday, December 28. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET in Auburn, AL, and the game will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida vs. Auburn odds

Spread: Auburn -6
Over/Under: 141

Florida (7-5, 0-0 SEC) has been far from polished heading into their first SEC matchup of the season, with a number of their losses coming in rough fashion. The Gators managed to lose by single digits to Florida Atlantic and Xavier, but they were thoroughly outmatched in their losses to Connecticut, West Virginia, and Oklahoma. Despite the up-and-down start to the beginning of Todd Golden’s tenure, they could have a leg up over the Tigers.

Auburn (10-2, 0-0 SEC) sits with a much more favorable record, but it can be said that a majority of their wins have come at the expense of lowly opponents. Only their win versus Northwestern, a 43-42 victory, came by way of beating a top-50 KenPom team. The Tigers have also struggled to put away their opponents thoroughly, with a 5-7 record against the spread heading into this Wednesday night matchup.

The Pick: Florida +6

The Tigers are 3-4 against the spread this when at home and 5-7 overall this season. Auburn’s lone win over a top-50 KenPom team came down to a single point, which bodes well for the Gators' chances in this matchup. Look for Florida, which has faced some notable competition already, to keep it close Wednesday night.

