Picks, predictions for No. 9 Arkansas vs. LSU on Wednesday, December 28

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks begin their SEC play with a road trip to face the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, December 28. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET from Baton Rouge, LA, and the game will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

No. 9 Arkansas vs. LSU odds

Spread: Arkansas -4

Over/Under: 144

Arkansas (11-1, 0-0 SEC) has lost only one matchup so far this season and are winners of seven-straight heading into Wednesday night. After an Elite 8 trip in the tournament last season, the Razorbacks have wins over Louisville and San Diego State in their back pocket, with the only spoiler being a loss to then No. 10 Creighton. Otherwise, Arkansas has been stout defensively so far this season, ranking 42nd in effective field goal percentage and 33rd in opponent field goal percentage from beyond the arc, a top-50 team nationally in both categories.

LSU (11-1, 0-0 SEC) has just one loss this season but it has come by way of one of the softer schedules so far. The Tigers’ first 12 games rank 351st out of 363 according to KenPom, though one of their top transfers in KJ Williams could give the Razorbacks some trouble. Williams is averaging 19.3 points per game, which is 32nd overall in the NCAA and first in the SEC.

The Pick: LSU +4

The Razorbacks have been strong defensively so far this season, but Matt McMahon has arguably achieved success already in making the Tigers competitive early on, despite playing in the aftermath of Will Wade’s dismissal. Look for Williams and the Tigers to make this a tough out for the road team, and LSU will keep this one close to open SEC play.