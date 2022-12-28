Picks, predictions for No. 3 Houston vs. Tulsa on Wednesday, December 28

The No. 3 Houston Tigers travel to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the first matchup of conference play on Wednesday, December 28. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET from Tulsa, OK, and the game will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Houston vs. Tulsa odds

Spread: Houston -20.5

Over/Under: 133

Houston (12-1, 0-0 AAC) has just one blemish on their record heading into Wednesday night, but otherwise they have looked like one of the better teams in the nation of far. They’re coming off an 83-44 beatdown of McNeese State for their third straight win, while it’s been their top-ranked defense helping spearhead their strong start to the season. The Cougars allow just 48.9 points per game to their opponents, which sets up a formidable challenge to the Golden Hurricane as they open conference play.

Tulsa (4-7, 0-0 AAC) was riding a two-game winning streak before falling 76-64 to Loyola Marymount, thus ending their non-conference play on a sour note. The Golden Hurricane average just 69 points per game so far this season, which ranks 254th in the nation. Tulsa is shooting just 67.5 percent from the charity stripe, and they will have their work cut out for them in facing arguably the nation’s best-scoring defense in the Cougars.

The Pick: Houston -20.5

The Cougars are 9-4 against the spread overall this season and 3-1 when on the road. Their top-ranked defense should make easy work in limiting scoring from Tulsa, who additionally struggle when being sent to the line. Take Houston to cover in this one.