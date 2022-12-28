Paris Saint-Germain vs. Strasbourg: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Ligue 1 returns in its first post-World Cup matchweek as Paris Saint-Germain will take on Strasbourg on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. Lionel Messi returns to PSG with his first-ever World Cup title and will rejoin Kylian Mbappe, his opponent from the final in Qatar, and Brazilian superstar Neymar as the three will resume as teammates again instead of opposition.

PSG sit comfortably at the top of the table with 41 points, a full five points clear of Lens, and 10 points ahead of third-place Rennes. They remain the only unbeaten team in the league, going 13-2-0 through their first 15 matches.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Strasbourg

Date: Wednesday, December 28

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Odds, picks & predictions

Paris Saint-Germain: -475

Draw: +650

Strasbourg: +1200

Moneyline pick: PSG -475

It’s no surprise that PSG are the favorites yet again in this matchup, considering Strasbourg have only won once this season and sit in 19th place with just 11 points on the campaign. Although we’re not quite halfway through the season yet, they’re in danger of relegation as Ligue 1 will be sending down the bottom four teams to Ligue 2 at the end of this season as the league will be reduced to 18 teams for the 2023-24 campaign.

PSG are dominating the league once again, setting their sights on their 11th championship after winning the league eight times in the last 10 years. Mbappe leads the league with 12 goals, while teammate Neymar sits just behind him with 11 on the season. Messi leads Ligue 1 with 10 assists, again with Neymar just barely behind with nine assists of his own.

Dating back to 2003, these two sides have met 19 times with PSG winning 12 of those, Strasbourg claiming two, and five ending in a draw. Strasbourg haven’t won against the giants since December of 2017, when they played to a rare 2-1 win over the league leaders.