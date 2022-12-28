Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, December 28

We are looking at a healthy eight-game NBA slate on Wednesday, December 28. There are plenty of NBA player props within that, and this article aims to narrow down your research by outlining our three best NBA props worth considering at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paolo Banchero over 19.5 points vs. Pistons (-145)

This is a great time to buy low on Banchero. He scored only four points on 1-6 shooting against the Los Angeles Lakers last night. Foul trouble limited him to only 22 minutes, which means he should be fresh for the second leg of a back-to-back tonight. Prior to that mishap, Banchero scored 20 or more points in 11 of his previous 14 games. The rookie finds himself in a plum matchup against the Detroit Pistons, who rank 27th in defensive efficiency to opposing frontcourts this season.

Kyrie Irving over 4.5 assists vs. Hawks (-115)

The Nets are playing some terrific basketball, and there’s a good chance that continues while facing the Atlanta Hawks on the road tonight. Irving and Kevin Durant have been doing their thing, and the Nets’ point guard has recorded five or more assists in eight of his last 10 games as a result. The matchup is favorable, as Atlanta has given up the 11th most assists to the point guard position while ranking 23rd in defensive efficiency this season.

Anthony Edwards first field goal vs. Pelicans (+600)

First basket props can be tricky, but this one carries plenty of value. Rudy Gobert is one of the better players in the league at winning the opening tip. That means Minnesota will likely get the first look at a field goal. With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined, who takes the most shots for the Timberwolves? You better believe that’s Edwards! Despite those factors, Edwards has +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to make the first field goal of the game. That’s behind Gobert (+450), D’Angelo Russell (+500), Jonas Valanciunas (+550), and Zion Williamson (+500).