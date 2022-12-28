NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, December 28

We have eight games on tap for Wednesday, which brings forth plenty of NBA DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons, $4,800

Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Livers missed Monday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, and Stewart picked up the slack with 39 fantasy points in 40 minutes. Bagley and Livers have been ruled out tonight against the Orlando Magic, setting up Stewart for a full complement of minutes again. The matchup looks juicy as well, given the Magic rank 22nd in defensive efficiency to opposing frontcourts.

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz, $4,900

There’s plenty to like when it comes to Conley’s DFS outlook on Wednesday. The first thing that jumps out at you is the bargain price. Conley fell into a rough patch over the past two weeks, but he bounced back nicely with 41 fantasy points in 33 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. There’s a chance the veteran floor general flirts with that type of production against the Golden State Warriors, who rank second in pace and 26th in defensive efficiency to point guards.

Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,700

Reid is probably more of a tournament pick than anything, but he has respectable upside to give you DFS squad a boost. Reid is coming off the bench for Minnesota with Rudy Gobert back in the lineup. However, he’s still seeing meaningful minutes with Karl-Anthony Towns still on the shelf. In fact, Reid and Gobert are seeing some playing time together on the court. As a result, Reid is coming off a sweet 40 DKFP outing against the Miami Heat on Monday. There’s a chance Minnesota head coach Chris Finch rides the hot hand with Reid once again, as he has proved himself over the past few weeks.