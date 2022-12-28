Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Hawks on Wednesday

The Atlanta Hawks (17-17) will host the Brooklyn Nets (22-12) on Wednesday with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available on NBA League Pass.

For the Hawks, Trae Young is questionable for this game, although he’s hopeful to make the start. De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela are both questionable for Atlanta as well after sitting Tuesday’s game. For the Nets, Joe Harris will not play, and that’s the extent of their injury report.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nets check in as 6.5-point road favorites. The total is 234.

Nets vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +6.5

The Nets are rolling with nine straight wins, covering the spread in six of those contests. The big news in this contest revolves around Young’s status for the Hawks. It sounds like he wants to play, but we will wait for official confirmation. Even if Young takes the court, will he be slowed by the calf injury? It sounds like he left the game for precautionary reasons last night, and he should play. If that’s the case, then the Hawks profile as a solid bet against the spread as a home underdog of more than two possessions.

Over/Under: Over 234

Both sides know how to get buckets. The Hawks are 20-14 to the over this season, and the Nets have gone over the total in seven of their last nine games. These sides met in Brooklyn on December 9, and the Nets pulled out a 120-116 victory, which was good for 236 total points. Something close to a repeat performance could play out in Atlanta on Wednesday, where the Hawks cover the spread and the total narrowly climbs over 234 total points.