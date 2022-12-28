Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) will continue their East coast road trip against the Miami Heat (17-17) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBA TV.

There’s no shortage of injuries to monitor in this one. LeBron James is questionable for the Lakers while Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are questionable for the Heat. For updates, check our NBA injury report for the entire slate.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Heat are 8-point favorites with the total listed at 227.

Lakers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -8

Let’s be honest here: it’s difficult to bet this matchup without clear injury information. If James is out with Butler and Adebayo playing, then this wager looks good. However, if James plays with Butler and/or Adebayo out, then getting more than two possessions with the Lakers feels like strong value. It feels like the Lakers could rest James while playing on a back-to-back in order to preserve him for the rest of the season. Los Angeles has played two games without James and Anthony Davis this season, losing by 13 to the Toronto Raptors and 26 to the Phoenix Suns.

Over/Under: Under 227

Taking under 227 feels like a stronger bet due to the injury questions. If one or more of the top three players in this game sits out, then that’s a good thing for under bettors. Also, the Lakers are averaging just 108 points in two games without James and Davis, so that potential absence makes it difficult for Los Angeles to put up its fair share of points.