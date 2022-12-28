Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Bulls on Wednesday

Update: Holiday was probable with a hamstring injury but has been ruled out due to an illness. The line has moved a bit at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee now favored by 2.5 points instead of 4.5. We’ll still take the Bucks on this line with Giannis Antetokounmpo set to play. The total has now moved to 231 and we will still back the under.

The Chicago Bulls (14-19) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (22-11) on Wednesday in a Central division clash. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBA League Pass.

Khris Middleton is still out for the Bucks while Jrue Holiday is probable. For the Bulls, Alex Caruso is questionable. For updates, check out our complete NBA injury report for every game on Wednesday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucks are 4.5-point favorites with the total sitting at 232.

Bucks vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4.5

The Bucks have fallen into somewhat of a slump by losing three straight games. In fairness, all three of those contests came against quality opponents (Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics) on the road. It’s difficult to describe the Bulls as a quality opponent at the moment, especially after losing 133-118 vs. the Houston Rockets on Monday. This is a strong spot for Milwaukee to get back on track against a divisional foe.

Over/Under: Under 232

It’s always tempting to take the under between members of the same division. This case is no different. The Bulls are 10-5 to the under at home this season, and 13-8 in that regard against the Eastern conference. The Bucks are 10-6 to the under as an away team and 10-8 in that regard against Eastern conference opponents. Middleton’s absence supports a wager on the under as well.