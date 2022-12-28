How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on December 28

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the 1stBank Center in the Denver suburb of Broomfield, CO.

This is the third annual New Year’s Smash special episode as it will be the final edition of Dynamite in 2022. There will be plenty of action on the show, including the continuation of the trios series.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, December 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Match 6 of the seven-match series between AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle and the Elite will take place tonight and this encounter will be Falls Count Anywhere. With their backs against the wall down 3-1, the Elite won last week’s no disqualification matchup to make the series 3-2 and force another match. We’ll see if they can force a decisive Match 7 tonight.

We’ll get a battle of big men tonight as TNT Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against Wardlow. This feud has been simmering for over a month since Joe won the belt from Wardlow at Full Gear. We’ll see who walks out of the Rocky Mountains as the champ.

Also on the show, Bryan Danielson is on a collision course with AEW Champion MJF sometime down the road and will face Ethan Page of The Firm tonight. We’ll also get Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club taking on Top Flight in tag team action.