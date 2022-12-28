DraftKings Sportsbook is Coming to Ohio Soon!

CLEEEEEVELAND, this is for you!

Well, you and the rest of Ohio. Rejoice, Cavaliers, Bengals, Buckeyes fans and everyone in between! The state of Ohio is approving mobile sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook will soon be available for residents. The launch date for the DraftKings Sportsbook App in Ohio is 1/1/23 at 12:01AM ET.

In honor of the upcoming state launch, we will be reliving some of the biggest sports moments in Ohio history over the next week.

Special Ohio Prelaunch Offers

There is a new-user offer for those who sign up in Ohio prior to launch day. All customers who download the app, register and opt-in before it goes live will receive $200 in Free Bets on launch day.

Yes, you read that correctly. That’s $200 just for signing up with no deposit required.

In addition, five lucky customers who sign up early will randomly be selected to receive a $100K Free Bet on launch day!

Also when we go live, get a Bonus Bet up to $200 when you refer a friend!

Relive Ohio State’s 2014 National Title

In the history of Ohio State’s illustrious football program, there will likely never be a more magical season than 2014.

Fresh off a solid 12-2 campaign the previous year, the Buckeyes reloaded with a strong recruiting class and set their sights on a new goal: the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship.

The 2014 Buckeyes were led by third-year head coach Urban Meyer, who had quickly established himself as one of the best in the business.

Ohio State cruised through the regular season, finishing 14-1, with the only loss coming against Virginia Tech. The Buckeyes earned their second straight appearance in the Big Ten Championship, where they demolished Wisconsin 59-0. Season-ending injuries to Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett forced Cardale Jones to take over at quarterback for that game, and he delivered in his first start of the season. With that performance, Meyer’s squad sent a message to the rest of the country heading into the inaugural College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes’ first challenger was none other than the ultimate powerhouse: Alabama.

Nick Saban’s squad put up an incredible fight in the Sugar Bowl, but Ohio State ultimately pulled off the upset with a 42-35 victory. Meyer, Jones and the Buckeyes now only had Oregon left in their path.

The inaugural College Football National Championship Game ultimately proved to be less of a challenge than the Sugar Bowl for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes defeated Oregon 42-20. While Jones’ ability to step into the starting role drew national praise, the Buckeyes’ best player all year was Joey Bosa, who led the Big Ten in sacks, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles, and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Just like that, Ohio State became the 2014 national champions. In a time when Ohio’s professional sports teams were struggling, the Buckeyes stepped up and etched their names in college football history.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Please see terms and conditions at https://dkng.co/oh.