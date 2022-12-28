Pick on the spread for Kentucky-Missouri on December 28

SEC play kicks off for the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday as they hit the road to face a Missouri team that has transformed into one of the fastest teams in the country this season.

Kentucky Wildcats (2.5, 152.5) vs. Missouri Tigers

Missouri ranks 14th in the country in possessions per game with five different players at least 10 points per game for an offense that ranks second in the country in points scored on a per possession basis.

While Missouri’s offense has been significantly better under first-year coach Dennis Gates, they have the issue of matching up with reigning Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe, who is averaging 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

The Missouri Tigers do not have a player averaging more than 5.7 rebounds per game and the team is 140th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis.

Kentucky also has improved their outside shooting, ranking eighth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage while the Tigers are 279th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

The Wildcats have great balance and with ranking sixth in the country in percentage of misses that result in an offensive rebound, Kentucky will win from within on Wednesday.

The Play: Kentucky -2.5

