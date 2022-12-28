Trae Young, Jrue Holiday, Zion Williamson headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, December 28

We’ve got eight games in the NBA Wednesday, with a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 28

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Devin Booker (groin) - doubtful

Landry Shamet (Achilles) - TBD

Cam Payne (foot) - doubtful

Booker and Payne are likely still out. Shamet’s injury might be a designation in name only, so we’ll wait for more clarity there.

Joe Harris (knee) - OUT

Seth Curry (illness) - probable

Curry should be back in and is a strong value play with Harris ruled out. Royce O’Neale is also a good option on the wing for Brooklyn.

Trae Young (calf) - TBD

De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - TBD

Clint Capela (calf) - TBD

Young is reportedly hopeful to play, while Hunter might still be out after sitting Tuesday. Capela is also likely still out.

LeBron James (ankle) - TBD

James’ status is uncertain largely because he hasn’t played back-to-back sets with this injury. The Lakers would not want to risk his health, especially with Anthony Davis sidelined.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) - questionable

Bam Adebayo (shoulder) - questionable

Butler and Adebayo remain the keys on Miami’s injury report. If both sit, Tyler Herro and Max Strus gain a ton of value in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Jrue Holiday (hamstring) - probable

With Middleton out, Grayson Allen becomes an immediate value add in DFS lineups. Pat Connaughton is also a solid play.

Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) - questionable

Caruso’s inclusion would mainly be for defensive purposes. If he sits, that means more minutes for Coby White.

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

If Anderson sits, Jaden McDaniels will continue to thrive as a DFS filler play.

Zion Williamson (conditioning) - probable

Trey Murphy (illness) - probable

Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT

Herbert Jones (protocols) - questionable

Murphy is setting up to be a great DFS option, especially if Jones remains out. Williamson is a fantasy stud as he comes back into the lineup, taking away some value from Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum.

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD

Wiggins remains out, and Thompson likely sits again. Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole are the best adds here, with Moses Moody also set to play decent minutes.

Domantas Sabonis (thumb) - questionable

These teams already met Tuesday but Sabonis didn’t suit up for that game. Alex Len got the start but Richaun Holmes and Trey Lyles played more minutes. They’ll be better DFS adds if Sabonis is out again.