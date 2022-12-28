Trae Young, Jrue Holiday, Zion Williamson headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, December 28

We’ve got eight games in the NBA Wednesday, with a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 28
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards
Devin Booker (groin) - doubtful
Landry Shamet (Achilles) - TBD
Cam Payne (foot) - doubtful
Booker and Payne are likely still out. Shamet’s injury might be a designation in name only, so we’ll wait for more clarity there.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks
Joe Harris (knee) - OUT
Seth Curry (illness) - probable
Curry should be back in and is a strong value play with Harris ruled out. Royce O’Neale is also a good option on the wing for Brooklyn.
Trae Young (calf) - TBD
De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - TBD
Clint Capela (calf) - TBD
Young is reportedly hopeful to play, while Hunter might still be out after sitting Tuesday. Capela is also likely still out.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat
LeBron James (ankle) - TBD
James’ status is uncertain largely because he hasn’t played back-to-back sets with this injury. The Lakers would not want to risk his health, especially with Anthony Davis sidelined.
Jimmy Butler (ankle) - questionable
Bam Adebayo (shoulder) - questionable
Butler and Adebayo remain the keys on Miami’s injury report. If both sit, Tyler Herro and Max Strus gain a ton of value in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT
Jrue Holiday (hamstring) - probable
With Middleton out, Grayson Allen becomes an immediate value add in DFS lineups. Pat Connaughton is also a solid play.
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) - questionable
Caruso’s inclusion would mainly be for defensive purposes. If he sits, that means more minutes for Coby White.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable
If Anderson sits, Jaden McDaniels will continue to thrive as a DFS filler play.
Zion Williamson (conditioning) - probable
Trey Murphy (illness) - probable
Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT
Herbert Jones (protocols) - questionable
Murphy is setting up to be a great DFS option, especially if Jones remains out. Williamson is a fantasy stud as he comes back into the lineup, taking away some value from Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum.
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT
Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD
Wiggins remains out, and Thompson likely sits again. Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole are the best adds here, with Moses Moody also set to play decent minutes.
Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis (thumb) - questionable
These teams already met Tuesday but Sabonis didn’t suit up for that game. Alex Len got the start but Richaun Holmes and Trey Lyles played more minutes. They’ll be better DFS adds if Sabonis is out again.