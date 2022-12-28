 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trae Young, Jrue Holiday, Zion Williamson headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, December 28

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Wednesday, December 28 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after being injured in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

We’ve got eight games in the NBA Wednesday, with a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 28

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards

Devin Booker (groin) - doubtful
Landry Shamet (Achilles) - TBD
Cam Payne (foot) - doubtful

Booker and Payne are likely still out. Shamet’s injury might be a designation in name only, so we’ll wait for more clarity there.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Joe Harris (knee) - OUT
Seth Curry (illness) - probable

Curry should be back in and is a strong value play with Harris ruled out. Royce O’Neale is also a good option on the wing for Brooklyn.

Trae Young (calf) - TBD
De’Andre Hunter (ankle) - TBD
Clint Capela (calf) - TBD

Young is reportedly hopeful to play, while Hunter might still be out after sitting Tuesday. Capela is also likely still out.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

LeBron James (ankle) - TBD

James’ status is uncertain largely because he hasn’t played back-to-back sets with this injury. The Lakers would not want to risk his health, especially with Anthony Davis sidelined.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) - questionable
Bam Adebayo (shoulder) - questionable

Butler and Adebayo remain the keys on Miami’s injury report. If both sit, Tyler Herro and Max Strus gain a ton of value in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT
Jrue Holiday (hamstring) - probable

With Middleton out, Grayson Allen becomes an immediate value add in DFS lineups. Pat Connaughton is also a solid play.

Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) - questionable

Caruso’s inclusion would mainly be for defensive purposes. If he sits, that means more minutes for Coby White.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

If Anderson sits, Jaden McDaniels will continue to thrive as a DFS filler play.

Zion Williamson (conditioning) - probable
Trey Murphy (illness) - probable
Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT
Herbert Jones (protocols) - questionable

Murphy is setting up to be a great DFS option, especially if Jones remains out. Williamson is a fantasy stud as he comes back into the lineup, taking away some value from Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT
Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD

Wiggins remains out, and Thompson likely sits again. Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole are the best adds here, with Moses Moody also set to play decent minutes.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis (thumb) - questionable

These teams already met Tuesday but Sabonis didn’t suit up for that game. Alex Len got the start but Richaun Holmes and Trey Lyles played more minutes. They’ll be better DFS adds if Sabonis is out again.

