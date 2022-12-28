What is Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. Lakers?

The Miami Heat will look to build on their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday. The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back set but the Heat are dealing with plenty of injuries. Here’s a look at the Miami injury report for this contest.

Heat injury report: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Jimmy Butler (ankle) - questionable

Bam Adebayo (shoulder) - questionable

Kyle Lowry (personal) - available

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) - OUT

Caleb Martin (ankle) - probable

Gabe Vincent (knee) - questionable

Butler and Adebayo will swing the betting lines depending on their statuses. Dedmon being out means the Heat could be thin on the interior if Adebayo sits. Butler sitting would elevate Tyler Herro and Max Strus in the rotation. Martin is probable, but Vincent being in would give the Heat an additional rotation player. That’s something Miami could desperately use against a tired Lakers squad.