Iowa’s Kris Murray, Connor McCaffery injury status for game vs. Nebraska

Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes should both be available for the their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday according to head coach Fran McCaffery.

Fran McCaffery expects both Kris Murray (foot) and Connor McCaffery (left hand) to play Thursday at Nebraska. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) December 28, 2022

Murray has been out since December 6 against Duke, while McCaffery has been sidelined just one game, but it was a tough one. The Hawkeyes loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers in their last outing on December 21 was one of the biggest buy-game upsets of the 2022-23 season. EIU is currently 347 in KenPom, but managed a 92-83 victory in Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Murray is averaging 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds a game this season, and is a contender for Big Ten Player of the Year honors. McCaffery adds 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest.

Right now Iowa is 0-1 in Big Ten play, and sits 34 in KenPom with zero Quad 1 wins, and is not receiving any votes in the AP Poll. For a team that was expected to compete with the best in America it has been a rough start, but a return of Murray and McCaffery should go a long way towards righting the ship.