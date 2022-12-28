 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carson Wentz takes back starting job from Taylor Heinicke for Week 17 vs. Browns

By Chet Gresham
Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders will go back to Carson Wentz at quarterback for Week 17 vs. the Browns, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This wasn’t a foregone conclusion by any stretch of the imagination, but Wentz was brought on as the starter and Heinicke has been similarly inconsistent in his play.

The difference between the two seemed to come down to Heinicke’s knack to win late in games, but that hasn’t been happening of late. Heinicke won five of his first six starts, but has a tie and two losses in his last three, with two of those in must-win games against the Giants.

Fantasy football impact

Heinicke seemingly unlocked Terry McLaurin by forcing him targets more than Wentz had been, so this could be bad for McLaurin. But, hopefully Wentz learned a bit while on the bench and will give McLaurin more jump ball opportunities moving forward.

