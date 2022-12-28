NBA MVP race: Luka Doncic gets boost after historic 60-20-10 triple-double

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic made NBA history in Tuesday’s win over the New York Knicks, recording the first 60-20-10 game in the league. Doncic finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists as the Mavericks pulled off an improbable comeback in the final 26 seconds of regulation to win in overtime. This triple-double is the latest in what has been a dominant three-game stretch for Doncic. He’s averaging 47.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game in those three wins as the Mavericks attempt to get out of the middle of the Western conference.

Doncic’s MVP odds have jumped significantly after Tuesday’s showing. He entered the game at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the honor, and now sits at +330. Doncic is just behind Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who remains the odds-on favorite at +250.

Entering the season, Doncic was the favorite to win this award at +425. The Mavericks sit at 19-16 and as the trade deadline starts to come into the picture, it’ll be interesting to see if they attempt to land a second superstar to pair with their generational guard. Kristaps Porzingis didn’t pan out, and Christian Wood hasn’t been enough. Kemba Walker is no longer a star. The Mavericks have been in a bit of a holding pattern at the moment but will eventually need to make this a championship-caliber roster around Doncic.