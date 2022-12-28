Is LeBron James playing for the Lakers on Wednesday vs. Heat?

The Los Angeles Lakers will hope to complete their back-to-back set with another victory when they take on the Miami Heat Wednesday. The Lakers hope to have LeBron James in the lineup after he went for 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Tuesday’s win over the Magic. Here’s a look at James’ status for tonight’s game.

LeBron James injury updates

James is officially listed as questionable with the ankle injury he’s been nursing for most of the season. The forward previously had a groin injury which was keeping him out. James sat previous back-to-back sets with this ankle injury, so this “questionable” designation can be taken in two different ways. The Lakers either know James will sit and are playing mind games, or he genuinely feels he can power through the pain in a game the team would like to win.

If James sits, Russell Westbrook and Lonnie Walker are likely going to see huge upticks in usage. The Lakers are heavy underdogs against the Heat on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, and that gap will grow even more if James is ruled out.