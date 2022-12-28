Should you still play Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill despite Tua Tagovailoa injury?

The Miami Dolphins enter a crucial matchup vs. the New England Patriots in Week 17 on the road. QB Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol after another sketchy game Sunday in which he wasn’t pulled. It’s very unlikely Tagovailoa will play on Sunday vs. the Pats, so the team is going to turn to veteran Teddy Bridgewater. With that, you may have a tricky time in the championship if you were carried there by Tyreek Hill and/or Jaylen Waddle. We’re going to look at whether or not you should be playing Hill and/or Waddle this week.

Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle fantasy football advice

Yes. You’re playing both of them. That’s the easy answer. In order to back that up, we’ll employ the help of Davis Mattek, who looked at a few times this season in which Waddle and Hill operated with Bridgewater.

Quick peek at how Tyreek + Waddle have done in Teddy Bridgewater games



Cincy (Teddy came in 2nd Quarter) -

Waddle (5) - 2 - 39 - 0

Reek (14) - 10 - 160 - 0



Minnesota:

Waddle (10) - 6 - 109 - 0

Reek (15) - 12 - 177 - 0



Would think you easily start both this weekend vs NE — Davis Mattek (@DavisMattek) December 28, 2022

This decision has less to do with Bridgewater and more to do with the Patriots defense and being on the road. The over/under is at 41.5 and that must be accounting for the Tua news. So the books don’t expect a ton of points. New England sports a top-10 defensive unit but have lost four of the past five games, allowing at least 24 points in three of those losses.

It’s a tough spot, but you’d think most of the targets will go to Hill and Waddle. In PPR formats, there should be any reason to overthink playing both wideouts. If you’re in standard, things sort of get tricky if you’re in a 8-10 team fantasy league. That likely gives you more depth and a tougher decision.