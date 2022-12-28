SP Corey Kluber signs one-year deal with Red Sox

Update: Kluber will earn $10 million in 2023. The team option would bump to $11 million, and there are incentives with the contract, per Jon Heyman.

Veteran starting pitcher Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal includes a club option for a second year in 2024. Kluber is making his way around the AL East, as he has previously pitched for both the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays in the last two years.

Kluber joined the league in 2011 with the Cleveland Guardians. He was there for the first nine seasons of his career and earned the AL CY Young Award in both 2014 and 2017 with the team. He was an AL All-Star three years in a row between 2016 and 2018. Kluber signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers in 2020, followed by the Yankees in 2021 and the Rays in 2022. While with New York in 2021, Kluber threw the first and only no-hitter of his career.

Kluber hasn’t looked like himself since 2018. That year, he went 20-7 with a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikeouts in 215 innings of work. Since then, his best ERA was 3.83, with a 5-3 record in 2020 with 82 strikeouts in 80 innings of work.

It’s going to be tough to pitch in the AL East this year, but Kluber figures to anchor the Boston pitching rotation. Nathan Eovaldi is gone to the Texas Rangers, and Rich Hill signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kluber will balance out the youth that Boston will have to rely on as they have let other veterans walk in free agency.