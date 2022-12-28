Suns guard Devin Booker out one month with groin strain

The Phoenix Suns are going to be without their star for an extended period of time. The team said Devin Booker is expected to miss at least one month after aggravating his groin injury in a Christmas Day game against the Denver Nuggets. Booker played just four minutes in the contest before exiting and being ruled out.

Suns star Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2022

Devin Booker injury updates

Booker had an ankle and hamstring injury as well this season, but this groin issue is going to actually cost him significant time. The Suns may have rushed him back before he was 100%, and now he’s going to be out one month at a minimum.

Fantasy basketball impact

Landry Shamet is dealing with an Achilles injury but he’s the best candidate to step up and replace Booker in the lineup. Damion Lee is also set to get decent minutes. Mikal Bridges likely takes on a bigger role offensively as well. The Suns have enough to make up Booker’s absence in the aggregate, and they’ll now be better prepared knowing their star is out for a month.

Betting impact

Fading Phoenix is not necessarily the move, even with Booker out. This team is still loaded, with Bridges, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton forming a strong trio. Phoenix might drop off in the West slightly but this group is still talented enough to take out lesser teams routinely.