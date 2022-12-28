Who is announcing the Holiday Bowl between Oregon and UNC?

The college football bowl season has picked up steam and Wednesday brings a potentially fun game in San Diego. The No. 15 Oregon Ducks face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

The FOX broadcast brings with it the announcer crew of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft. Johnson will handle play-by-play, Klatt will provide analysis, and Taft will serve as the field reporter at Petco Park.

Oregon finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, which was good for third in the Pac-12. Georgia thumped them 49-3 in the season-opener, but the Ducks bounced back to win eight straight games, including upsets of BYU and UCLA. They lost two of their final three games, beating Utah but losing to Washington and Oregon State.

UNC finished the regular season with a 9-4 record and won the Coastal Division of the ACC. They lost their final three games of the regular season, including a 39-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC title game.

Oregon is a sizable favorite in this one, laying 13 points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is installed at 76. Oregon is a -475 favorite on the moneyline while UNC is +380.