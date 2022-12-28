 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge, status of next fight is uncertain

The champion at 130 pounds was arrested in Florida on Tuesday, just over a week ahead of his next scheduled appearance.

By Collin Sherwin
Gervonta Davis in action against Rolando Romero during their fight for Davis’ WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Broward County, Florida on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, per ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

Davis was charged on Tuesday and bond was set at $1000 bond in Fort Lauderdale, and he was released on Wednesday after spending the night in jail. Davis denied the charges in a statement posted to his Instagram account, but then later deleted the post.

Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) is scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7 in Washington, DC to retain his current championship belt. He is considered one of the rising stars in a loaded division, but faces numerous legal issues. He was already due in a Baltimore court on February 16 to face 14 charges connected to a hit-and-run incident from late 2020.

His bout remains on the books, but whether it will happen has yet to be determined. This bout is set up as a two-fight schedule that includes an April 25th title fight in Las Vegas against Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs).

More From DraftKings Nation