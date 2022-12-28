Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge, status of next fight is uncertain

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has been arrested in Broward County, Florida on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, per ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

Davis was charged on Tuesday and bond was set at $1000 bond in Fort Lauderdale, and he was released on Wednesday after spending the night in jail. Davis denied the charges in a statement posted to his Instagram account, but then later deleted the post.

Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) is scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7 in Washington, DC to retain his current championship belt. He is considered one of the rising stars in a loaded division, but faces numerous legal issues. He was already due in a Baltimore court on February 16 to face 14 charges connected to a hit-and-run incident from late 2020.

His bout remains on the books, but whether it will happen has yet to be determined. This bout is set up as a two-fight schedule that includes an April 25th title fight in Las Vegas against Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs).