What is the biggest comeback in college football history?

College football is often full of dramatic comebacks, but some are bigger than others.

With the Kansas Jayhawks rallying from down 25 points against the Arkansas Razorbacks with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Liberty Bowl, it got us thinking about the biggest comebacks in the history of the sport.

The biggest rally from a deficit in a bowl game was from the 2015 Alamo Bowl, which was played on January 2, 2016. The TCU Horned Frogs were down 31 points at halftime, but flipped the script with a 31-0 shutout themselves in the second half after kicking a field goal with 19 seconds remaining in regulation. They’d go on to win 47-41 in the third overtime.

Largest college football deficits overcome