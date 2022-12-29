Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 17?

Week 17 of the NFL schedule will feature the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans. The Thursday Night Football matchup comes with its share of interesting factors on the line for both teams. While the Cowboys have clinched a playoff spot, it’s the Titans who are desperate for a victory in order to remain in the playoff picture.

Derrick Henry’s status remains undetermined on the short week. The Titans have also lost five consecutive games, and are without veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill for at least the remainder of the regular season. Now at 7-8, tied for first in the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans need something to go their way and fast.

Dallas is coming off its biggest win of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dak Prescott now has 218 completions for 2,450 yards and 20 touchdowns in only 10 starts, as the team looks to continue their stretch of positive outings.

The Cowboys are set as 10.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -520 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans sit at +410, while the total score is set at 40.