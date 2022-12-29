Best DFS lineup strategy for Cowboys-Titans on Thursday night

Week 17 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Injuries

The Cowboys have ruled out LB Leighton Vander Esch with a neck injury. Running back Tony Pollard is questionable with a thigh injury but didn’t practice this week. Linebacker Micah Parsons is questionable with a hand injury.

The Titans will be without QB Ryan Tannehill, DL Jeffery Simmons, T Nicholas Petit-Frere, S Amani Hooker, OLB Bud Dupree, LB Zach Cunningham, LB Dylan Cole and DB Josh Thompson. Running back Derrick Henry, CB Kristian Fulton and OLB Denico Autry are all listed as doubtful.

Captain’s Chair

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys — $17,100

Dallas continues to find ways to get Lamb involved in the offense. He brought in 10 of his 11 targets last game for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb is quarterback Dak Prescott’s favorite target, and he has a good chance to light up the Tennessee defense. They are allowing the third-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys — $15,900

Prescott has seen his interception numbers increase, but he is still logging a lot of yards and multiple touchdowns per game. Last week, he finished 27 of 35 passing for 347 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. Prescott has a great matchup this week, as the Titans' defense allows the second-most passing yards per game, They also are allowing the third-most DFS points to quarterbacks.

Value Plays

Robert Woods, WR, Tennessee Titans — $5,000

Woods has not had a great season with Tennessee. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to miss the game, which will see Malik Willis under center. That usually doesn’t mean good things for the pass-catchers on the offense, but Woods has a good rapport with the rookie. He brought in all four of his targets for 30 yards. Dallas’ defense gives up the fifth-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers, giving Woods some upside in a game that should have them passing late.

Randy Bullock, K, Tennessee Titans — $4,000

Bullock is a veteran kicker that should be able to get more looks in this game due to the solid Dallas defense. Tennessee will likely be more run-heavy, and this could see Bullock have more opportunities. The Titans should struggle to get the ball into the endzone, but if they can t least drive the field and get into field goal range, Bullock should be a solid value play.