Breaking down NFL betting splits for Cowboys vs. Titans in Week 17 Thursday Night Football

Week 17’s Thursday Night Football game will see the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will be at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video. The Cowboys have clinched a playoff spot, while Tennessee likely has its eyes on the Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Titans, Week 17 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Cowboys are 10.5-point favorites. 82% of the handle and 53% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to cover.

Is the public right? The Titans are in an interesting place. They can win their division in Week 18, and this game doesn’t do a whole lot for them. Tennessee could end up resting some of their starters, which gives even more of an advantage to Dallas. With the way backup quarterback Malik Willis has been playing, the Cowboys should cover the double-digit spread regardless of if the Titans rest players.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 40. 73% of the handle and 73% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The Dallas offense has been rolling of late. They’ve scored at least 27 points in each of their last eight games. The Titans haven’t had similar success, as they’ve scored 16 points or fewer in four of their last five games. With star running back Derrick Henry listed as doubtful, I think Tennessee scoring output is stunted, and we see the under hit as a result.

Betting the moneyline: The Cowboys are road favorites with moneyline odds at -520. Moneyline odds for the Titans are at +410. 90% of the handle and 85% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to win.

Is the public right? Dallas should win this game. The Titans will be down Ryan Tannehill like three starting linebackers, and Henry is doubtful. The Cowboys need to make a statement as they gear up for the playoffs and need a solid all-around performance in this game.