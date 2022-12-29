Who to start and sit in Week 17 fantasy football for Cowboys-Titans on TNF

Week 17’s Thursday Night Football game will feature the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 8:15 p.m. ET with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video. This is likely the end of the fantasy football season, so as you go to set your lineups one more, time here are two players to start and two to sit from the Thursday night matchup.

We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Hassan Haskins, RB, Tennessee Titans

The rookie Haskins has a tough matchup against the Dallas defense. The reason he is getting a start is just because starting running back Derrick Henry is doubtful. Haskins should be in line for a ton of work in the backfield and for some short passes from quarterback Malik Willis.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Schultz is a solid receiving option for quarterback Dak Prescott. He brought in three of his four targets for 43 yards last week. The Titans defense is resting some players and are already giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Schultz has a great matchup this week.

Sit

Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

Willis has yet to take a step forward to adjust to the NFL passing game. He was targeted twice last week, but didn’t come down with either one. Burks is likely to see an early exit if the game gets out of hand early so leave him on your benches as long as Willis is the quarterback.

Austin Hooper, TE, Tennessee Titans

Hooper could benefit from backup quarterback Willis getting the start if he sees a lot of checkdowns. Unfortunately, Willis is too much to bank on as last week he threw for only 99 yards. Hooper did get three targets, but brought in two of them for 20 yards. Dallas gives up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends, so sit Hooper.