Syracuse vs. Minnesota: How to watch, game time, live stream for Pinstripe Bowl

The Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers meet up in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Syracuse (7-5, 4-4 ACC) became bowl eligible as early as possible by starting 6-0 this season before five straight losses, but the Orange closed out the regular season with a 32-23 win over the Boston College Eagles. Garrett Shrader completed 65% of passes for 2,310 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.

Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) is in a bowl game for the second straight year, and the last time they took the field, the Gophers were celebrating with Paul Bunyan’s axe in a regular season finale win over the rival Wisconsin Badgers. The Gophers are led by Mohamed Ibrahim, who carried the ball 304 times for 1,594 yards with 19 touchdowns on the season.

The Orange played in two of the first three Pinstripe Bowls, which started in 2010, and they’re 2-0 with wins over the Kansas State Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers. Minnesota has never played in this bowl game, but the Big Ten won the Pinstripe Bowl in the last five contests.

2022 Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Date: Thursday, December 29

Start time: 2 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.