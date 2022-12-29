Florida State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, game time, live stream for Cheez-It Bowl

The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC) and the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) meet up in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 29 and the game will air on ESPN.

The Noles have really come around in Year 3 of the Mike Norvell era, winning five straight games to end the season after a three-game losing skid in the middle of the season. Quarterback Jordan Travis has emerged as one of the best signal callers in the nation over the last month and a half. On the season he’s thrown for 2796 yards and 22 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Oklahoma is having a rocky start to the Brent Venables era. It’s the first time in a long time the Sooners have drastically underperformed for an entire season. The defense is the calling card for Venables, a longtime DC at Clemson, but barely ranks in the top 100 nationally. The offense is still good, but not nearly as explosive as we’re used to seeing from an OU team. It’s even more strange considering they had the AP Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in QB Dillon Gabriel. The Hawaiian hurler threw for 2925 yards, 24 TDs and just six picks in 11 games. He also ran for five more scores.

The Cheez-It Bowl moved back to Florida after a short stint in Arizona from 2018-2019. It’s probably most famous for the 2018 game, which saw Cal and TCU combine for six interceptions in the first half alone and nine in the entire game. It was beautiful.

Also the winning coach also gets a Gatorade tub full of Cheez-Its* dumped on them.

*Update: We’ve been informed it’s actually “Cheez-It Crackers.” We regret the error.

2022 Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma

Date: Thursday, December 29

Start time: 5:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

