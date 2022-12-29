Texas vs. Washington: How to watch, game time, live stream for Alamo Bowl

The No. 12 Washington Huskies (10-2, 7-2 PAC 12) and No. 21 Texas Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) meet up in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 29, and the game will air on ESPN.

Washington had a pretty stellar turnaround in the first year of the Kalen DeBoer era. A large reason for that turnaround was former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The signal-caller transferred into the Huskies this offseason and lit the Pac 12 on fire. He tossed for 4,354 yards and 29 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He finished eighth in Heisman voting this season.

Texas seemed to be ‘back’ for a large portion of this season, but things quickly took a turn south when they lost two of three in the home stretch of the season. A big loss to Oklahoma State, where the Longhorns blew a massive lead, was particularly deflating for Texas fans. Still, this is a good team with some elite talent like running back Bijan Robinson, who’s arguably the best ballcarrier in the nation. He’s racked up 1581 yards and has scored 19 times on the ground this season. He also finished ninth in Heisman voting this year.

The Alamo Bowl has been played since 1993 and the Longhorns will be making their sixth appearance in the game, the most of any program. It’s only the second time Washington has made the trip to San Antonio and the first time since 2011 when the Huskies scored 56 points and still lost the game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.