Week 17 QB fantasy football rankings

You made it to the fantasy football championship game! Congratulations! Let’s take a look at the best quarterbacks going this week!

Injury news to monitor

Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol and it doesn’t look like he will be able to go against the Patriots. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to get the start.

Jalen Hurts could return this week, but most reports have the team holding him out again. We likely won’t get much info from the team on his status during the week, but if he can’t go Gardner Minshew would get the start against the Saints.

Lamar Jackson has a chance to play this week, but it’s not a lock. We’ll see if he can practice. Tyler Huntley would get the start again if Jackson can’t go.

Mike White was cleared of his rib injury and is in line to start this week.

Ryan Tannehill is recovering from ankle surgery. He won’t play this week, but there is a slim chance he could go in Week 18.

Colt McCoy has been cleared of his concussion and will start against the Falcons in Week 17.

Carson Wentz will take over for Taylor Heinicke. The change isn’t based on injury.

The Raiders have benched Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham against the 49ers.

What players could rest in Week 17

Neither the Titans or Jaguars have any real skin in their Week 17 games, as their playoff fate comes down to Week 18 when they face off. The Titans look like they will sit players, while the Jaguars don’t look as inclined to do so. But, the Titans likely want to get Malik Willis all the playing time he can get while Ryan Tannehill recovers from ankle surgery. At this point it appears that Trevor Lawrence and Willis will play.

