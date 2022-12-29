Week 17 RB PPR fantasy football rankings

Welcome to fantasy football championship week! Sadly your teams will be without Derrick Henry and possibly Jalen Hurts, but you’re here and you can win this!

Injury news to monitor

Tony Pollard is dealing with a thigh injury on a short week. We’ll see how he progresses for Thursday night against the Titans.

Jamaal Williams was banged up last week with a knee injury, but was back at practice on Wednesday. He appears on track to play against the Bears.

Damien Harris continues to get in limited practices, but isn’t playing. We’ll see if that changes this week.

Derrick Henry is dealing with a hip injury and is doubtful this week due to the Titans not needing to win.

What players could rest in Week 17

Derrick Henry and Travis Etienne are the two running backs with the least to play for on Sunday, as their playoff hopes come down to their Week 18 game against each other. Henry is listed as doubtful and will not play, but Etienne is likely to start, but he could be taken out if the game gets out of hand either way.

Week 17 fantasy football RB PPR rankings