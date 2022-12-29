Week 17 WR PPR fantasy football rankings

Congratulations on making it to your fantasy football championship game. And if my congratulations is premature or incorrect, congratulations on getting up and continuing to work each day in the fantasy football mines. You are appreciated.

Injury news to monitor

Christian Watson is day-to-day with a hip injury, but wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday. If he can’t go, Romeo Doubs would be the likely top receiver for the Packers.

Mecole Hardman is on track to return from I.R this week against the Broncos as long as he doesn’t have any setbacks.

DeVante Parker continues to deal with a concussion. We’ll see if he can get back this week, but he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Chris Olave continues to deal with a hamstring injury but was spotted at practice on Wednesday. He may be able to return this week against the Eagles.

Tyler Lockett practiced on Wednesday and appears to be a possibility to return this week from his finger injury.

Deebo Samuel could return to practice this week. He seems doubtful to play, as the 49ers don’t have a whole lot to play for, but you never know.

What players could rest in Week 17

The Titans and Jaguars have nothing to play for, but it does look like the Jaguars will play their starters if you believe Doug Pederson. Mike Vrabel was a bit more amicable to resting guys. Rookie Treylon Burks seems like a candidate after dealing with injuries and a concussion this season, but they also might want to get the rookie a bit more work.

Week 17 fantasy football WR PPR rankings