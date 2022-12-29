Week 17 TE PPR fantasy football rankings

You’ve made it to your fantasy football championship game and unfortunately you have to start a tight end. Thankfully we’ve seen George Kittle come on strong to end the season and Travis Kelce continues to do what he does. T.J. Hockenson and Evan Engram have also played well of late, so there are more high-upside options than we’ve had for the bulk of the season.

Injury news to monitor

Hayden Hurst appeared close to returning from his calf injury last week, so he should have a decent shot of playing this week against the Bills.

Greg Dulcich is dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t practice on Wednesday. He appears to be questionable at best at the moment.

Hunter Henry is dealing with a knee injury and Jonnu Smith is in the concussion protocol.

Irv Smith Jr. has been designated to return from his ankle injury. With T.J. Hockenson there now, Smith won’t be a fantasy asset this season.

Week 17 fantasy football TE PPR rankings