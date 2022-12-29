Week 17 D/ST fantasy football rankings

Welcome to the fantasy football championship game! You made it! Your D/ST streaming has paid off this season and you may have more to do this week, but maybe you already have the 49ers and Josh McDaniels just gave you a late Christmas present by benching Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. Or you have the Cowboys and you get to face a Titans team with Malik Willis at the helm without Derrick Henry to steer the ship? But even you don’t have those teams, there are matchups that have a good shot at turning your way this weekend.
Streaming options for Week 17
New York Giants D/ST vs. Indianapolis Colts
Nick Foles was awful in his first start for the Colts and the team really has run out of options that aren’t worth starting your D/ST against.
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. Houston Texans
The Jaguars defense has hit 12 or more fantasy points in three straight games and now get to face Davis Mills and the two win Texans.