Week 17 D/ST fantasy football rankings

Welcome to the fantasy football championship game! You made it! Your D/ST streaming has paid off this season and you may have more to do this week, but maybe you already have the 49ers and Josh McDaniels just gave you a late Christmas present by benching Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. Or you have the Cowboys and you get to face a Titans team with Malik Willis at the helm without Derrick Henry to steer the ship? But even you don’t have those teams, there are matchups that have a good shot at turning your way this weekend.

Streaming options for Week 17

Nick Foles was awful in his first start for the Colts and the team really has run out of options that aren’t worth starting your D/ST against.

The Jaguars defense has hit 12 or more fantasy points in three straight games and now get to face Davis Mills and the two win Texans.

Week 17 fantasy football D/ST rankings