Week 17 kicker fantasy football rankings

The fantasy football championship is here and you need to start a kicker. Yes, a kicker. Hopefully you feel set at the position, but there are a couple of low-rostered kickers that have good matchups which we take a look at below.

Streaming options for Week 17

Dicker has been kicking well for the Chargers and the Rams have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to kickers this season. Get him in your lineups.

Michael Badgley, Lions vs. Chicago Bears

It’s usually worthwhile to grab a kicker in a dome and Badgley has put up good numbers as the Lions played well of late.

Week 17 fantasy football Kicker rankings