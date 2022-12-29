Syracuse vs. Minnesota picks and best bets for Pinstripe Bowl

The Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers will hit the field on Thursday, December 29th from Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York with the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota will look to reach nine wins for the third time in the last four seasons, while Syracuse is in a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Minnesota -11

Total: 44

Moneyline: Minnesota -410, Syracuse +330

Key players that have opted out, injuries for Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse

LB Stefon Thompson - Out (leg)

DB Garrett Williams - Out (knee)

DB Neil Nunn - Out (undisclosed)

DL Terry Lockett - Out (undisclosed)

WR Isaiah Jones - Out (upper body)

FB Chris Elmore - Out (undisclosed)

DB Dom Foster - Out (suspension)

QB Justin Lamson - Out (leg)

WR Courtney Jackson - Out (transfer)

RB Sean Tucker - Out (opt out)

CB Darian Chestnut - Out (transfer)

DE Steve Linton - Out (transfer)

Minnesota

QB Tanner Morgan - Questionable (upper body)

WR Chris Autman-Bell - Out (knee)

TE Nathan Jones - Out (undisclosed)

TE Samuel Pickerign - Out (foot)

S Michael Dixon - Out (transfer)

DB Steven Ortiz - Out (transfer)

LB Braelen Oliver - Out (transfer)

Weather

Partly cloudy. High of 46 degrees. 7 MPH winds.

The Pick: Under 44

Both programs should be plenty motivated in this game, which usually translates to a strong defensive effort. Both offenses rank outside the top 50 in yards per play offensively against FBS opponents, while the defenses are both inside the top 30 in that category. Minnesota runs the ball on 66.2% of snaps, which is the highest rate in the country outside of the three service academies.