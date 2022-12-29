Florida State vs. Oklahoma picks and best bets for Cheez-It Bowl

The Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners will hit the field for the Cheez-It Bowl from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, December 29th. Oklahoma will look to finish off the first year of the Brent Venables era on a high note, while the Seminoles will look for their first double-digit win season since 2016.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -9.5

Total: 65

Moneyline: Florida State -340, Oklahoma +280

Key players that have opted out, injuries for Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State

WR Winston Wright Jr. - Questionable (leg)

WR Darion Williamson - Out (undisclosed)

LB Stephen Dix Jr. - Out (shoulder)

OL Bless Harris - Out (arm)

CB Sam McCall - Out (transfer)

CB Sydney Williams - Out (transfer)

LB Amari Gainer - Out (transfer)

WR Keyshawn Helton - Out (transfer)

Oklahoma

TE Daniel Parker Jr. - Out (suspension)

LB Shane Whitter - Out (shoulder)

RB Eric Gray - Out (opt out)

T Anton Harrison - Out (opt out)

T Manya Morris - Out (opt out)

DL Jalen Redmond - Out (opt out)

QB Nick Evers - Out (transfer)

WR Theo Wease - Out (transfer)

Weather

70 degrees. clear, 9 MPH winds.

The Pick: Florida State -9.5

If you can get this under 10, siding with the favorites is the way to go in this matchup. The Seminoles are ranked inside the top 11 in yards per play against FBS opponents on both sides of the ball, and the Oklahoma defense is by far the worst unit on the field in this matchup. Look for Florida State to roll thanks to the balance offensively and defensively.