Texas vs. Washington picks and best bets for Alamo Bowl

The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl from the Alamadome in San Antonio, Texas. Washington is coming off a 10-win regular season in the first year of the Kalen DeBoer era, while Texas is in a bowl game for the first time since Steve Sarkisian took over prior to the 2021 season.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -3

Total: 67.5

Moneyline: Texas -150, Washington +130

Key players that have opted out, injuries for Alamo Bowl

Texas

WR Jaden Alexis - Out (knee)

TE Brayden Liebrock - Out (shoulder)

WR Isaiah Neyor - Out (knee)

OL Junior Angilau - Out (knee)

RB Bijan Robinson - Out (opt out)

RB Roschon Johnson - Out (opt out)

LB DeMarvion Overshown - Out (opt out)

QB Hudson Card - Out (transfer)

OT Andrej Karic - Out (transfer)

WR Troy Omeire - Out (transfer)

LB Prince Dorbah - Out (transfer)

EDGE DJ Harris - Out (transfer)

DB JD Coffey - Out (transfer)

Washington

TE Jack Westover - Questionable (concussion)

DL Armon Parker - Out (undisclosed)

S Vincent Nunley - Out (leg)

Weather

Dome

The Pick: Washington +3

The Huskies rank sixth nationally in yards per play (6.8) against FBS opponents, and quarterback Michael Penix should be well motivated as the veteran college football player hasn’t played in a bowl game in his career. It feels like this game could go either way, so let’s go with the squad that’s getting a four-point head start.