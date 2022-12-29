Noah Brown start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown has played well when he gets targets this season. Being behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup makes it tougher for him to get targets. Dak Prescott's struggles haven't helped him either. We take a look at his Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Noah Brown WR

Through 14 games, Brown has 41 receptions for 538 yards and three touchdowns. Last week, against the Philadelphia Eagles, he had just one catch for five yards. However, in the previous week, Brown had six catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans' defense has not been good against the pass. They’re allowing 279.6 passing yards per game which ranks 31st. It has not been a good year for them. While it is a great matchup for Brown, I expect Dak to target Lamb and Gallup more. I would be surprised to see a big week from Brown.

Start or sit in Week 17?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Brown should sit.