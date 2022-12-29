Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has been a bit rusty this season, but that is normal for receivers recovering from a torn ACL. It usually takes them a full season before they are back to normal. We take a look at his Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Michael Gallup WR

Through 12 games, Gallup has 35 receptions for 375 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn’t had many big games with receptions or yards, but Prescott has looked his way in the red zone a decent amount. He’s scored three touchdowns in the past four weeks. While he hasn't been great to this point, the Cowboys will need Gallup to step up during the playoffs.

The Titans have had struggles defensively this season. They’re allowing 279.6 passing yards per game which ranks 31st. It has not been a good year for them as a team and we could see big changes from them this offseason. I think Gallup will have one of his best games of the year this week.

Start or sit in Week 17?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gallup should start.