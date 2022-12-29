Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. What does this matchup mean for Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz really turned up the fantasy production while serving as TE6 or better in four of six weeks in the middle of the season. However, the Cowboys TE has been somewhat mediocre in his last two, combining for five receptions and 58 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles. However, Schultz is a bounce-back candidate against a Titans defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Start. Schultz has recorded back-to-back down performances, but that shouldn’t keep you from starting him in a plum matchup against the Titans in Week 17.