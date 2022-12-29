Chigoziem Okonkwo start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. What does this matchup mean for Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Okonkwo was on a nice roll with 4+ receptions and 45+ yards in three straight games between Week 13 and 16. He even came through with 18.5 fantasy points (PPR scoring) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 by tallying 6 receptions, 45 yards, and a touchdown. That was the third most fantasy points by a tight end that week. However, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury, and the Tennessee passing game took a hit. Okonkwo only had one catch for 10 yards against the Houston Texans last week. With Tannehill doubtful to return against the Cowboys in Week 17, it’s hard to trust Okonkwo in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. You probably should sit all Tennessee pass-catchers until Tannehill returns. Okonkwo is no exception to that rule.